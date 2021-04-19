Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

CADE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

CADE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,027,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 826,294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,813,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,599,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,825,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.