Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

MGM stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

