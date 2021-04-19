Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,503 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 588.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,803 shares of company stock worth $4,724,166 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $96.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $69.72 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

