Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 486,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.