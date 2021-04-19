Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Shares Down 0.2%

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.05 and last traded at $49.05. Approximately 633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

VOPKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.166 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01. Royal Vopak’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Royal Vopak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.