RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.46 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $65.46 million and approximately $863,131.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $54,411.42 or 0.97179016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002832 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.