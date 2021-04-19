Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUBY. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

RUBY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. 14,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after buying an additional 436,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 278,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

