RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.52 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Societe Generale upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

RWEOY opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

