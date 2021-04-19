Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

