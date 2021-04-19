Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Cap of $472,090.88

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $472,090.88 and $4,943.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,261.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,209.73 or 0.03927599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.87 or 0.00479672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $934.87 or 0.01661641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.26 or 0.00647445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.66 or 0.00545069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00062084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.96 or 0.00419406 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,050,630 coins and its circulating supply is 28,933,318 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.