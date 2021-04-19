SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Cap of $140,473.46

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $140,473.46 and $833.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00032993 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001489 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003081 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

