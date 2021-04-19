SafeCoin (SAFE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $81.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $81.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,939.85 or 1.00122647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00033446 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00519266 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.49 or 0.00370836 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.45 or 0.00806319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00125205 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003481 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

