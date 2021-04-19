Safehold (SAFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SAFE opened at $68.85 on Monday. Safehold has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

