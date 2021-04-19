SafeInsure (SINS) Hits Market Cap of $286,190.83

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $286,190.83 and approximately $295.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001490 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002989 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,622,424 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

