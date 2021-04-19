salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson Sells 2,834 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,120.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $803,519.23.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.50. 4,100,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,179,019. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.