salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson Sells 3,481 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $803,519.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,178.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, April 16th, Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $656,297.72.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $230.50. 4,100,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,179,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

