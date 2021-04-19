salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $231.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

