SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.52

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $41.54 million and approximately $87,871.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00063254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00087101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.93 or 0.00600855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039435 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.