Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lifted to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZGPY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.