Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.49

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 28186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAXPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

