Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $84.01 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $134.16 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

