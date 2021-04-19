Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRPT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.84. 9,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.47. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $68.04 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,747,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,065,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $19,589,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,863,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

