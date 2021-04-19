Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Shares Up 6.6%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $460.55 and last traded at $460.55. Approximately 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SDMHF shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.29.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.