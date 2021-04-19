Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Trading Down 0.6%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SISXF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Savaria from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Savaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Savaria from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

