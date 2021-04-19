SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $321.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.08.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.26. 3,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.19. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,915.47 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

