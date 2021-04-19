SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $288.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,922.07 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.19. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.69.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.