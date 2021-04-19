SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Stock Price Down 7.8%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.706 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from SBM Offshore’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, life extension, and demobilization of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind and wave energy convertor systems, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

