Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.65

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

SCFLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

