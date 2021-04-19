Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNDR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.56 on Monday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

