Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $25,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $100.75. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,303. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $101.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

