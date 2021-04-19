Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $32.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

TECK stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 152,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,040,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

