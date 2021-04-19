Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €76.50 ($90.00) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.65 ($83.12).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €69.10 ($81.29) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.36. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €58.20 ($68.47) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.