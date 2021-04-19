Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €76.50 ($90.00) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.65 ($83.12).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €69.10 ($81.29) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €58.20 ($68.47) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

