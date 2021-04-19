Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.23.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th.

SGEN opened at $145.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.03 and its 200-day moving average is $172.33. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 1-year low of $131.74 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $174,897,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,576,000 after buying an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

