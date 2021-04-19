Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.23.
SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th.
SGEN opened at $145.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.03 and its 200-day moving average is $172.33. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 1-year low of $131.74 and a 1-year high of $213.94.
In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $174,897,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,576,000 after buying an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
