Secret 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.74 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00006321 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $244.95 million and $2.74 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 181,557,865 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

