Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $2.93 million and $84,313.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00281862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.39 or 0.00686036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,668.72 or 1.00136139 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.49 or 0.00875097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

