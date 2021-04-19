Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.00

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

