Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $148.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $129.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.55.

NYSE SRE opened at $138.14 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

