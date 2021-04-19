Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $148.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $129.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.
SRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.55.
NYSE SRE opened at $138.14 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
