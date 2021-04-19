SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

