SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

SEMrush stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

