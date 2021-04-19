Sensata Technologies Holding plc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

ST stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,912.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 468,073 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.