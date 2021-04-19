Sentinel Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,987.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $408,441.89 and approximately $60,987.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00066537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00089638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.66 or 0.00645395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,687.30 or 0.06635239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00040964 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.