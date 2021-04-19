Serum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $247.51 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $6.37 or 0.00011138 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $318.32 million and approximately $247.51 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Serum

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

