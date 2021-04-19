Serum (SRM) Price Tops $5.30 on Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. Serum has a market capitalization of $265.04 million and approximately $231.91 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00009724 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded 2,859.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00063791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00018629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00086478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.10 or 0.00645916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

