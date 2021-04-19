ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 73.8% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total value of $2,075,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.67.

NOW opened at $556.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $281.57 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

