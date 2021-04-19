ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $568.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $540.00 to $568.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.67.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW traded down $9.38 on Monday, hitting $547.53. 23,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $281.57 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $503.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 157.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.