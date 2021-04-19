SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) rose 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 26,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,251,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFL. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get SFL alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $985.28 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. Research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.