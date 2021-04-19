SharedStake Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be purchased for $16.85 or 0.00030223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a market cap of $2.53 million and $232,635.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00278635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00661991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.88 or 0.00907104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,586.46 or 0.99674223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

