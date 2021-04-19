SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Update

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHSP. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHSP opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.46 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. SharpSpring has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

