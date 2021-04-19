Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

SJR stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

